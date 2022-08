In pics: CSL matches

Xinhua) 09:41, August 18, 2022

Henrique Dourado (R) of Henan SSLM vies with Liu Yiming of Wuhan Three Towns during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Wuhan Three Towns in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Henrique Dourado (L) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Wuhan Three Towns in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Li Peng (L) of Wuhan Changjiang vies with Zhang Yuning of Beijing Guo'an during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Beijing Guo'an in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Asmir Kajevic (L) of Wuhan Changjiang shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Beijing Guo'an in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Bruno Viana (L) of Wuhan Changjiang vies with Zhang Yuning of Beijing Guo'an during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

