CSL match: Changchun Yatai vs. Shanghai Shenhua

Xinhua) 10:04, November 04, 2022

Jin Yangyang (R) of Shanghai Shenhua competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Cheng Changcheng of Changchun Yatai vies with Alexander N'Doumbou (L) of Shanghai Shenhua during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Wang Huapeng (R) of Changchun Yatai vies with Yu Hanchao of Shanghai Shenhua during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Yu Hanchao (R) of Shanghai Shenhua passes the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Liu Ruofan (R) of Shanghai Shenhua stops the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Yu Hanchao (C) of Shanghai Shenhua breaks through during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Serginho (Bottom) of Changchun Yatai blocks Alexander N'Doumbou of Shanghai Shenhua during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Players of Changchun Yatai block Liu Ruofan (2nd R) of Shanghai Shenhua during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Cheng Changcheng (R) of Changchun Yatai shoots the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shanghai Shenhua in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Peter Zulj of Changchun Yatai reacts during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shanghai Shenhua in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

