U.S. midterm elections: Votes for me, problems for you

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

With less than one week to go before the 2022 midterm elections in the U.S., politicians have been trolling for votes.

According to a Monmouth University poll, the most important issues for Americans are inflation, crime, immigration, and jobs and unemployment. However, U.S. politicians have not responded directly to the American public's priorities during the election campaign and didn't even mention issues such as crime and immigration.

It seems that votes, and not the issues that concern voters, are what U.S. politicians care about most.

