U.S. job openings surg in September as Fed tries to cool economy: UPI

Xinhua) 10:32, November 04, 2022

People shop at a supermarket in San Mateo, California, the United States, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve's attempts to loosen up a tight job market and combat inflation did not stop a jump in job openings in September, reported the United Press International (UPI) on Tuesday.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 10.72 million job openings in the month of September.

"That equates to an increase of about half a million over August which outpaced projections," said the report.

Hires reached 6.1 million while layoffs, discharges and people quitting was about 5.7 million, according to the report.

"September's gaudy job numbers are just 0.8 percent lower than than peak numbers in March," it said, adding that hires were slightly less than August, as were separations, which includes layoffs, discharges and people who quit their jobs.

