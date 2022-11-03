New poll finds record-high interest, polarization ahead of U.S. midterms

Xinhua) 10:43, November 03, 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Beyond the horse race numbers and the sky-high interest in the U.S. mid-term election, what stands out in the poll is the bipartisan anger among Democratic and Republican voters, a recent poll has found.

Moreover, "80 percent of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it," NBC news reported, citing its new national poll results.

And two-thirds of reliable Democratic and Republican voters say they'd still support their party's political candidate, even if that person had a moral failing that wasn't consistent with their own values, it added.

According to the poll, 47 percent of registered voters say they prefer Democrats to control Congress, while 46 percent want a Republican-controlled Congress -- essentially unchanged from last month, when the parties were tied at 46 percent.

