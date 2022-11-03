Gun violence has devastating impact on U.S. Hispanic communities: report

Xinhua) 10:01, November 03, 2022

People mourn victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

From 1999 to 2020, an estimated 74,522 Hispanic people in the United States died from gun violence, with violent homicides accounting for 60 percent of all gun deaths among Hispanic populations.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Americans across the United States are experiencing a significant rise in violent crime with gun violence being the primary driver, and Hispanic and Latino populations are disproportionately at risk for such victimization, reported the Center for American Progress on Tuesday.

"Some of the deadliest mass shootings in recent history have occurred in Hispanic communities," said the report.

Although these high-profile shootings garnered significant public attention, the effect of gun violence on Hispanic communities is often left out of national conversations, according to the report.

The latest available data suggest that these disparities are only growing: from 2014 to 2020, the number of Hispanic people who died due to gun violence rose by 66 percent, increasing at nearly twice the rate of gun deaths nationally, it added.

