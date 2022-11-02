Home>>
Six victims confirmed in shooting in U.S. Colorado
(Xinhua) 11:33, November 02, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- There were six victims of a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver, the capital city of the U.S. state of Colorado, on Tuesday afternoon, local police said.
The Denver Police Department wrote on Twitter that it's investigating the shooting and urged local residents to avoid the area.
The department hasn't release details on the shooting, including the cause and whether the victims were injured or dead.
