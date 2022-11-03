Cases of kids treated for pediatric flu, RSV soar in U.S. Texas

Children are seen among pumpkins at Arboretum's Pumpkin Village in Dallas, Texas, the United States, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

Currently 88 percent of pediatric beds across Texas are occupied, and in northern Texas, that number is at 95 percent, data from the Texas Hospital Association show.

HOUSTON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Emergency rooms of hospitals in northern Texas, the second largest U.S. state, are reporting an influx of children infected with flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses, local media reported on Wednesday.

More than 500 children were treated in just a 24-hour period on Tuesday at the emergency room of Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, according to an NBC News report.

Much of the same is happening at hospitals across northern Texas, said Stephen Love, president and CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

However, many patients visiting the emergency departments were treated as an outpatient and returned home. Only patients severely ill with flu or other illnesses were hospitalized, said Love.

In comparison, COVID-19 cases now only account for less than 2 percent of overall bed capacity in northern Texas.

"Currently COVID has a very manageable level," Love said. "Our pediatrics in the hospital with COVID is in single digits."

He added that it doesn't mean people aren't getting infected with COVID-19, but many are being infected and staying at home.

The big surge in RSV cases at this season is thought too early and unusual since the disease is usually seen in deep winter and early spring, said the report, noting that doctors are concerned it could get worse.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV results in around 58,000 annual hospitalizations, and 100 to 300 deaths among children under five each year in the United States.

