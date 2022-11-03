U.S. crude supplies up, other petroleum data mixed

November 03, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.8 million barrels per day (b/d) during the week ending Oct. 28, 406,000 b/d more than the previous week's average, according to the weekly report issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Refineries operated at 90.6 percent of their operable capacity last week, compared with 88.9 percent in the previous week, said the weekly petroleum data report.

During the same period, both gasoline and distillate fuel production surged, averaging 9.5 million b/d and 5.1 million b/d respectively.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, declined by 3.1 million barrels from the previous week to 436.8 million barrels, about three percent below the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels from last week, about six percent below the five year average for this time of year.

Also last week, finished gasoline inventories went up but blending components inventories went down. Distillate fuel inventories increased by 0.4 million barrels during the same period, about 19 percent below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels from last week, four percent above the five year average for this time of year. Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 0.7 million barrels last week.

Total products supplied over the last four week period averaged 20.3 million b/d, down by 0.5 percent from the same period last year.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.6 million b/d, down by 8.2 percent from the same period last year.

Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.1 million b/d over the past four weeks, up by 5.1 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 0.7 percent compared with the same four week period last year.

