U.S. school shooter sentenced to life in prison for 2018 attack

Xinhua) 14:34, November 03, 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The perpetrator of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Nikolas Cruz to 34 life terms for killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz, 24, was ordered to be transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

He had been tried for months for the massacre after pleading guilty last year to murdering 17 people, including 14 students.

