At least 281 cops shot in U.S. in 2022: police group

Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Buffalo of New York State, the United States, May 16, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Jie/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The number of cops shot in the United States so far this year has jumped by more than 10 percent compared to 2020, more than one-third of them in ambush-style attacks, the New York Post on Wednesday cited the nation's largest police support group.

As of Monday, 281 law enforcement officers had been shot in 2022, at least 55 of them fatally, the National Fraternal Order of Police said in a new report.

That included 104 cops who were shot in 71 separate ambush attacks, with 27 of those officers killed, the report said.

"Every felonious attack on a law enforcement officer, especially by gunfire, is disturbing regardless of the circumstances," the 16-page report said.

"Officers are always susceptible to life-threatening attacks and therefore must always be vigilant and maintain the highest level of situational awareness," it noted.

