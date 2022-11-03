In pics: Yeya Lake national wetland park in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:40, November 03, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the view of Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. Yeya Lake Wetland Reserve became Beijing's first wetland conservation area in 1997. It functions as an ecological shield for Beijing, protecting the city's water source and providing a habitat for wild animals. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows a flock of gadwalls flying over the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows people visiting the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the view of Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows people visiting the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the view of Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows the view of Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows people visiting the Yeya (Wild Duck) Lake national wetland park in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

