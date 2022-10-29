We Are China

Yin Yong appointed acting mayor of Beijing

Xinhua) 14:10, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Yin Yong was appointed deputy mayor and acting mayor of Beijing Municipality on Friday.

The appointment was made at the 44th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress, the local legislature.

The session accepted the resignation of Chen Jining from the post of Beijing mayor.

