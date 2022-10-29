Home>>
Yin Yong appointed acting mayor of Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:10, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Yin Yong was appointed deputy mayor and acting mayor of Beijing Municipality on Friday.
The appointment was made at the 44th session of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress, the local legislature.
The session accepted the resignation of Chen Jining from the post of Beijing mayor.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Eurasian eagle owl spotted in Beijing
- Autumn scenery at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing
- The 'clock towers' of ancient Beijing
- First stop of a tour along the Central Axis of Beijing
- Now and then at Jingshan Park
- Beijing marathon returns after two-year hiatus, another key sports event in Beijing after the Winter Olympics
- Collective forest farm mode enables Beijing to improve forest management and maintenance, promote employment of farmers
- 2022 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicks off in Beijing
- Megacity Beijing pursues green, high-quality development
- Beijing find 13 new COVID-19 cases on campus as universities deal with infection from returned students
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.