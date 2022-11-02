Beijing's PM2.5 density drops 15.2 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 08:34, November 02, 2022

Tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing saw its average concentration of PM2.5 fall 15.2 percent year on year during the first three quarters of 2022, official data showed on Monday.

During the January-September period, the city's average concentration of PM2.5, one of its primary air-pollution index readings, was 28 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating Beijing's improved air quality, according to the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau.

PM2.5 readings are a gauge monitoring airborne particles of 2.5 microns or below in diameter.

Since the beginning of this year, Beijing has beefed up its air quality improvement efforts, strengthening its management and control of volatile organic compounds and organizing over 180 enterprises to launch cleaner production auditing, according to the bureau.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)