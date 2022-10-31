Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (19)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Philip Edward Davis, leader of the Progressive Liberal Party in the Bahamas and Bahamian prime minister, said the 20th CPC National Congress has drawn up the blueprint for China's further all-round development, expressing belief that under Xi's leadership, China will continue to play an important role in international affairs.

Irakli Garibashvili, a member of the Political Council of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party and Georgian prime minister, said he believes that under Xi's leadership, the CPC will certainly achieve the goals set by the 20th CPC National Congress, so as to inject new impetus into China's further prosperity and development.

Manasseh Sogavare, leader of Our Party and prime minister of Solomon Islands, said he would like to offer the warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to Xi on his election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Expressing his confidence that under Xi's leadership, China will make new great achievements, Sogavare said Solomon Islands will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and deepen cooperation with the Chinese side to benefit the people of the two countries.

Patrice Trovoada, leader of the Independent Democratic Action party in Sao Tome and Principe, expressed his belief that under Xi's strong leadership, China will speed up its pace of building a modern socialist country in all respects, so as to better cope with the current complex international situation, play an important role in global governance and work for a more balanced, secure, peaceful and united world.

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit said under Xi's visionary leadership, China will make greater achievements, realize the dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and continue to contribute to global development, noting that the league stands ready to continue to deepen strategic relations with China.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said he firmly believes that the Chinese people will make great achievements in the new era and make major contributions to world peace and progress.

Mizuho Fukushima, head of the Social Democratic Party of Japan, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Xi on his election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, expressing her belief that the CPC will lead the people to forge ahead on the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, and expecting the CPC to make greater contributions to promoting world peace and stability.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Abbas Zaki, member of Palestinian Fatah Central Committee and commissioner for relations with Arab countries and China;

Holder Ramaholimasy, national coordinator of the IRD and minister of Territorial Planning of Madagascar;

Rolf Mutzenich, chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany parliamentary group in the German Bundestag;

Vijay Jolly, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in India;

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum;

Jose de Venecia and Chung Eui-yong, co-chairmen of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties;

Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan;

Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Business Federation.

Instructed by the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi, General Office of the CPC Central Committee and International Department of the CPC Central Committee expressed heartfelt appreciation for those congratulations.

