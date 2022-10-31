Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (14)

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also chairman of the Justice and Development Party, said that he was pleased to hear of Xi's election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC and expressed his heartfelt congratulations, adding that he would like to further deepen Türkiye-China relations for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

The Chinese path to modernization offers a new option for Namibia and other developing countries to achieve peaceful development, said Hage Geingob, president of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) party of Namibia and Namibian president, adding that he is confident that under Xi's strong leadership, China will successfully cope with high winds and even storms and continue to make remarkable achievements in development.

The Congolese Labor Party believes that Xi's election will usher in a new era and lay a more solid foundation for China's development and the building of a human community with a shared future, said Denis Sassou Nguesso, chairman of the Central Committee of the Congolese Labor Party and president of the Republic of the Congo.

Expressing his belief that under the CPC's leadership, China will become a great modern socialist country in all respects, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said he expects that China will continue to play its strategic leading role as a major country and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

Extending his warmest congratulations on Xi's election, the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck said that under Xi's strong leadership, China has achieved unprecedented stability and prosperity and made important contributions to safeguarding world peace and development.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain said he looks forward to working with Xi to strengthen and consolidate Bahrain-China cooperation in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.

Noting that Xi has led China to gain major achievements in various fields, consolidating and enhancing China's status and influence in international and regional affairs, Moroccan King Mohammed VI said he looks forward to working with Xi to continue to consolidate the two countries' strategic partnership.

