Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (11)

Xinhua) 09:23, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud extended his most sincere congratulations and best wishes to Xi, wishing the friendly Chinese people steady progress.

Highly appreciating Xi's endeavors to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro voiced high confidence that bilateral relations will achieve greater development.

Alassane Ouattara, leader of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace of Cote d'Ivoire and the country's president, congratulated Xi on behalf of his party as well as in his own name, wishing China prosperity and progress.

Lazarus Chakwera, president of the Malawi Congress Party and the country's president, said Xi's election reflects the trust of the Chinese people in him and the firm confidence in China's prosperity under his leadership.

Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, president of the Union for the Republic of Togo and the country's president, expressed his confidence that the CPC will lead the Chinese people in advancing the great cause of building a modern socialist country in all aspects.

Ilham Aliyev, chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party of Azerbaijan and the country's president, said that Xi's election fully demonstrates the trust of all CPC members in and their support for him. He expected the ruling parties of the two countries to make new contributions to the friendship and friendly cooperation between the people in both countries.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said that he would like to work with Xi to strengthen bilateral relations and firmly defend the common position of the two sides in international affairs.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki expressed his belief that under Xi's leadership, China will make greater achievements and continue to contribute to building a fair and just international order.

