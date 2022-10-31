Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (16)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2022 shows a view of Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people have made great achievements in realizing their country's all-round development and modernization, and earned a prominent position in the world, said Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Liberia cherishes the mutually beneficial partnership with China and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with Xi, said Liberian President George Weah in his congratulations to Xi.

Xi's election fully demonstrates his outstanding leadership as well as the trust and confidence the Chinese people and the CPC have in him, said President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan.

Ramkalawan expressed the belief that under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people will certainly achieve China's development goals set by the CPC, forge ahead on the road of building China into a great modern socialist country, and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The 20th CPC National Congress has charted the course of future development for the Chinese people, said Dominican President Luis Abinader, adding that the Dominican government will make unremitting efforts to realize the goal of common development as well as shared peace and progress.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali wished the Chinese people a better future under Xi's leadership, saying he looks forward to working with Xi to draw a more magnificent blueprint for cooperation between the two countries.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said he firmly believes that Uruguay-China relations will surely achieve greater development thanks to the solid political, economic, cultural and cooperative relations the two countries enjoy.

