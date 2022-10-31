Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (13)

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau, leader of the Union of Moderate Parties of Vanuatu, said the CPC adheres to a people-centered development philosophy and an independent foreign policy of peace, which is an important inspiration for Vanuatu and other developing countries.

Kalsakau, also the country's deputy prime minister and minister of internal affairs, said he believes that under Xi's leadership, the CPC will continue to unite and lead the Chinese people in achieving high-quality development and building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and former prime minister, expressed his firm belief that under Xi's leadership, the Chinese people will surely build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the 20th CPC National Congress has made major decisions and plans, which is of great significance to fulfilling the CPC's original aspiration and founding mission, and leading China toward the Second Centenary Goal.

He expressed his belief that the goals and tasks set at the 20th CPC National Congress will be achieved.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said under Xi's outstanding leadership, the CPC has led the Chinese people to make epoch-making achievements, expressing confidence that China will forge ahead on the road of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and make even greater contributions to the world.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Former Mongolian President Nambaryn Enkhbayar;

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte;

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev;

Sam Nujoma, former president of Namibia's South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) and founding president of Namibia;

Edgar Lungu, former Zambian president and former president of the Patriotic Front;

Serzh Sargsyan, chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia and the country's former president;

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, leader of the United National Congress of Trinidad and Tobago and former prime minister;

George Papandreou, president of the Socialist International and former prime minister of Greece;

Dominique de Villepin, former French prime minister;

Shalva Papuashvili, political secretary of the Political Council of Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party and chairman of the Parliament of Georgia;

Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal;

Pandikar Amin Mulia, president of the United Sabah National Organization of Malaysia and former speaker of Malaysia's House of Representatives;

Andre Flahaut, minister of state and honorary president of the Federal Parliament of Belgium;

Abdul Malik Baloch, president of National Party of Pakistan;

Yermukhamet Ertysbayev, chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan;

Iskhak Masaliyev, president of the Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan;

Essam Khalil, head of the Free Egyptians Party;

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People's Party of Türkiye;

Eddie Komboigo, leader of the Congress for Democracy and Progress party in Burkina Faso;

Jean Louis Robinson, chairman of Madagascar's AVANA party;

Richard Mdakane, president of South African National Civic Organization;

Ivica Dacic, president of the Socialist Party of Serbia;

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain;

Ella Rule, chair of the Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist-Leninist);

Joe Sims and Rossana Cambron, co-chairs of the Communist Party USA;

Vinnie Molina, president of the Communist Party of Australia;

Jotham Napat, president of the Leaders Party of Vanuatu;

Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist);

Raed Fahmi, secretary of the Iraqi Communist Party;

Bassam Salhi, general secretary of the Palestinian People's Party;

Abdul Wahab al-Ansi, secretary general of the Yemeni Islah Party;

Zouhair Maghzaoui, general secretary of the People's Movement of Tunisia;

Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria;

Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of Italy's Communist Refoundation Party;

Grigor Petrosyan, president of the Peace Committee of Armenia, among others.

