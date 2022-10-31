Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (15)

Xinhua) 10:06, October 31, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Calling China a close friend and reliable development partner for the Maldives, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said he believes that under Xi's leadership, the friendship and close cooperation between the two countries, which have lasted for half a century, will be further strengthened and better benefit both countries and their people.

Iraq-China cooperation has been fruitful and will make new contributions to both countries' efforts to realize development and stability and improve the well-being of their people, said Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

President of Cape Verde Jose Maria Neves expressed his willingness to work with Xi to continuously and firmly push forward the development of the friendly and cooperative relations between Cape Verde and China.

Xi's election fully reflects the Chinese people's deep pride in the great achievements China has made in the new era and their complete trust in him, said President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Xi's election demonstrates that he has the full trust of the CPC members and the Chinese people, and enjoys full recognition for his great leadership and outstanding contributions, said Chad's Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Commending Xi's outstanding capability, courage to take responsibility, perseverance and selfless work, Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh said Xi has led China to become a global model of development in all aspects.

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde expressed her firm belief that under the strong and wise leadership of the CPC, the major decisions made at the 20th CPC National Congress will be successfully implemented and that China's goal of building a modern socialist country in all respects will surely be achieved, with positive influence on the world.

Extending his sincerest and warmest congratulations to Xi on his election, Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo wished Xi success in leading the new historical journey of China.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)