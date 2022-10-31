Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (18)

Xinhua) 16:32, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

While expressing warm congratulations on Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Sefik Dzaferovic said developing relations with China is extremely important for BiH. He said he believes that BiH and China will continue to consolidate and develop their friendly relations in the spirit of mutual respect and appreciation.

While sending congratulations to Xi on his election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud wishes the friendly Chinese people continuous development and progress.

Lee Hsien Loong, secretary-general of the People's Action Party and prime minister of Singapore, said he believes that under Xi's outstanding leadership, China will be able to move forward towards its long-term goals, overcome challenges and achieve lasting stability and prosperity.

Lee stressed that he looks forward to working with Xi to further strengthen Singapore-China relations.

Nepal attaches great importance to developing all-round relations with the CPC, the Chinese government and people, said President of the Nepali Congress party and Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, adding that he looks forward to working closely with Xi and the CPC to enhance the time-honored mutually beneficial and friendly relations between the two countries.

Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who is also the leader of the Lesotho political party Revolution For Prosperity, said Xi's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee shows the trust of the Chinese people in him, adding that his party will spare no effort to cooperate with the CPC at all levels.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Joseph Djogbenou, president of the Progressive Union Renewal of Benin;

Dembo Bojang, national president of Gambia's National People's Party and presidential adviser;

Alassane Bala Sakande, president of the People's Movement for Progress, Burkina Faso;

Fred M'membe, president of the Socialist Party of Zambia;

Luciana Santos, president of the Communist Party of Brazil;

Ali Ruckert, chairman of the Communist Party of Luxembourg;

Katsuya Okada, secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan;

Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban, secretary-general of the Egyptian Socialist Party;

Hanna Gharib, general secretary of the Lebanese Communist Party;

Najm al-Deen al-Kharit, secretary-general of the Unified Syrian Communist Party;

Abdulraham Al-Saqqaf, general secretary of the Yemeni Socialist Party;

Solly Afrika Mapaila, general secretary of the South African Communist Party;

Peter Kanhai, general secretary of the United National Congress of Trinidad and Tobago;

Aleksandar Paunov, first secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Bulgaria;

Haji Hajiev, chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan;

Morris Tovebae, general secretary of the Pangu Party in Papua New Guinea;

Robert Griffiths, general secretary of the Communist Party of Britain;

Marco Rizzo, general secretary of the Communist Party of Italy;

Jeronimo de Sousa, general secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party;

Massimiliano Ay, general secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland;

Abdulrahman Kinana, vice chairman (Mainland) of Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Tanzania;

Maite Mola, first vice-president of the Party of European Left.

