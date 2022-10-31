Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as general secretary of CPC Central Committee (17)

Xinhua) 16:25, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of political parties and governments as well as heads of state worldwide have sent congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he firmly believes that Xi will continue to lead the Chinese people toward prosperity and progress.

As good friends and partners, Croatia and China will push forward the development of bilateral relations on all fronts and continuously explore new fields of cooperation, he said.

Xi has made important contributions to China's economic and social development and safeguarding national interests, and enjoys high political prestige and high trust of the entire CPC, said Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Khachaturyan said he looks forward to working with Xi to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau expressed his belief that under Xi's leadership, the great Chinese people will advance the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics in an all-round way in the next five years and beyond, and achieve common prosperity and modernization.

President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo said that as Xi leads China forward, he looks forward to deepening his friendship with Xi for the common benefit of the two governments and the people of the two countries.

Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Menfi expressed his sincere congratulations to Xi upon his election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, saying Xi's mission will have a profound impact on international and regional relations.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's prime minister;

Qatar's Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani;

Felix Ulloa, vice president of El Salvador;

Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, national executive secretary of the Central African Republic's United Hearts Movement (MCU) party and president of the country's National Assembly;

Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the National Congress and of the Federal Senate of Brazil;

Ciro Nogueira Lima Filho, president of Brazil's Progressistas Party and chief of staff of the Brazilian presidency;

Aleksandar Vulin, president of the Movement of Socialists of Serbia and Serbian interior minister;

Aktam Khaitov, chairman of the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen-Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and deputy speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis;

Dimitrios Papadimoulis, vice president of the European Parliament;

Dilma Rousseff, former Brazilian president;

Prokopis Pavlopoulos, former Greek president;

Madhav Kumar Nepal, president of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) and former Nepali prime minister;

Jhala Nath Khanal, senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) and former Nepalese prime minister;

R. Amarjargal, former prime minister of Mongolia;

Yves Leterme, former Belgian Prime Minister;

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organization;

Chonlanan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party;

Narayan Man Bijukchhe, chairman of the Nepal Workers' and Peasants' Party;

Miroj Abdulloyev, chairman of the Communist Party of Tajikistan;

Ali Al-Bakali, president of the Yemen Renaissance Movement;

Youssouf Diawara, president of Yelema the Changement of Mali.

