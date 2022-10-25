Home>>
Flamingos seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus
(Xinhua) 10:03, October 25, 2022
People watch flamingos by Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
Flamingos are seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
Flamingos are seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
Flamingos are seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
Flamingos are seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
