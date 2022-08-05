Cyprus issues new yellow warning for high temperature
People cool off at a splash pad in Limassol, Cyprus, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Thursday issued a new yellow warning for high temperature. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
People walk past a splash pad in Limassol, Cyprus, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Thursday issued a new yellow warning for high temperature. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
A man lies in the shade in Limassol, Cyprus, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Thursday issued a new yellow warning for high temperature. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
A man eats ice cream in the shade in Limassol, Cyprus, on Aug. 4, 2022. The Cypriot Department of Meteorology on Thursday issued a new yellow warning for high temperature. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
Photos
