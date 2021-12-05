China, Cyprus pledge to strengthen ties, cooperation

Passengers wait to board a bus that was imported from China in Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 5, 2020. Many commuters in Cyprus can now get a greener bus ride, as the first batch of 155 sleek blue and white low emission buses took to the roads. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus.

Yang said that the two sides should take this opportunity to strengthen strategic mutual trust, firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, actively expand the cooperation on such areas as economy and trade, telecommunications, transportation, and clean energy, and promote cultural and educational exchanges.

NICOSIA, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met with visiting senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi here on Saturday, with the two sides pledging to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Anastasiades have reached important consensus on further development of China-Cyprus relations during a recent phone conversation, and jointly decided to upgrade China-Cyprus relationship to a strategic partnership.

Cypriot dancers perform during the China Cultural Festival in Limassol, Cyprus, on Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

The senior Chinese diplomat said China supports all parties to strictly abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue.

China is confident to host a "streamlined, safe, and wonderful" Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he said, adding that China welcomes Cypriot athletes to participate in the event.

Yang pointed out that China stands ready to work with all European countries, including Cyprus, to uphold mutual respect, expand cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.

For his part, Anastasiades described his recent phone conversation with President Xi as "very successful," noting that the establishment of the Cyprus-China strategic partnership marks a new milestone in bilateral ties.

Cyprus firmly adheres to the one-China policy, he said, adding that his country will remain committed to the concepts of mutual respect, equal treatment and mutual benefit so as to deepen bilateral relations.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, Anastasiades said Cyprus stands ready to work with China to strengthen high-level exchanges as well as cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, culture, tourism, and education, in order to promote further development of bilateral relations.

Cyprus is willing to actively play a constructive role to support the EU strengthening dialogue and cooperation with China, he added.

Yang also met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

A Chinese chef demonstrates his skills in blowing sugar figurines in Paphos, Cyprus, Jan. 14, 2020 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

