Senior Chinese diplomat to visit Cyprus, Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone

Xinhua) 16:36, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will pay official visits to Cyprus, the Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone from December 3 to 7.

Yang's visits are at the invitation of the governments of the three countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday in Beijing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)