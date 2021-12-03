Home>>
Senior Chinese diplomat to visit Cyprus, Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone
(Xinhua) 16:36, December 03, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will pay official visits to Cyprus, the Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone from December 3 to 7.
Yang's visits are at the invitation of the governments of the three countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday in Beijing.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Sierra Leone: FM
- China to enhance cultural, tourism cooperation with Sierra Leone: Chinese ambassador
- China, Cyprus to enhance ties, promote China-EU cooperation
- Sierra Leone celebrates 60th independence anniversary
- Medical workers take swab samples in Nicosia, Cyprus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.