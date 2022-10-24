China has development experience that other countries can learn from: Brazilian scholar

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which kicked off in Beijing on Oct. 16, has drawn attention from a range of scholars from various countries.

Karin Costa Vazquez, a Brazilian senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Chinese think tank, spoke highly of China's development achievements over the last decade.

Photo shows Karin Costa Vazquez, a Brazilian senior fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, a Chinese think tank. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The CPC has led the Chinese people in eradicating absolute poverty, completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and significantly narrowed the urban-rural gap under the leadership of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said Vazquez during an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online.

Vazquez, who currently lives in Shanghai, said she has witnessed China's rapid development in the last five years, and what impressed her the most were the Chinese people's creativity and the country's grand development blueprint.

"In my opinion, the CPC serves as an important link for all sectors of society in the country to realize the blueprint," Vazquez said.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China's share of the global economy has risen from 11.4 percent to more than 18 percent, and the country's contribution to world economic growth has generally remained at around 30 percent.

According to Vazquez, China has seen its status rise in the world economy, which has contributed to global growth. "Take Brazil as an example, the rapid development of China's economy has boosted its demand for commodities. In particular, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, China's imports from Brazil cushioned the slowdown in the Brazilian economy," she said.

China has also attached great importance to eco-environmental protection in the last 10 years. Vazquez agrees with the idea of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," an important concept put forward by Xi.

She said China has taken a range of measures to protect the environment and has incorporated the idea of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature into a series of policies that guide its development at home and abroad in various fields.

Vazquez believes that China has development experience that other countries can learn from. She pointed out that China has met the targets of eradicating poverty and providing quality education set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and is striving to achieve the remaining goals of the agenda.

