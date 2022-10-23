Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 155 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 12:23, October 23, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 155 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Altogether 683 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 319 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 248,262 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
