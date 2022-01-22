Chinese mainland records 23 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:46, January 22, 2022

Staff members deliver daily necessities ordered by residents in quarantine at a community under close-off management where a locally transmitted COVID-19 case was found in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The Chinese mainland recorded 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Friday saw 10 new local infections in Beijing, six in Tianjin, four in Henan, and three in Guangdong, according to the commission.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 40 imported COVID-19 cases were also newly reported.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Friday, according to the commission.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)