Hong Kong reports triple-digit COVID-19 spike for 3 consecutive days

(Xinhua)    10:17, December 11, 2020
People wearing pace masks walk on the street in south China's Hong Kong, Dec. 10, 2020. Hong Kong reported 112 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the third day in a row for the figure to surpass 100. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported 112 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the third day in a row for the figure to surpass 100.

According to Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP), 102 cases were local infections, with 34 of unknown origin, and the other 10 were imported, taking its total tally to 7,291.

As many as 213 cases with unknown infection sources were seen among the 623 cases that were newly reported over the past seven days, showing silent transmission chains in communities, Under Secretary for Food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Chui Tak-yi said.

He warned that the outbreak in Hong Kong is continuing to be severe, with the number of confirmed cases climbing and colder weather allowing the virus to survive for longer.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 75 percent of the negative pressure beds have been utilized so far.

Currently, 1,135 COVID-19 patients are being treated in 22 public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and a total of 43 patients are in critical condition.


