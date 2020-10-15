Hong Kong sees zero increase in COVID-19 cases, HK Phil musician preliminary positive

HONG KONG, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong reported zero increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday due to a tropical cyclone that suspended specimen collection services on Tuesday, but a Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) musician tested preliminary positive, according to the Center for Health Protection (CHP).

The case was a 35-year-old man who is a wind instrument musician of the HK Phil. He developed a fever on Oct. 11 and sought medical treatment the next day. His respiratory specimen turned out preliminary positive later, the CHP said.

As a precautionary measure, audience members who attended the HK Phil's concerts on Oct. 9 and 10 are advised to pay attention to their health conditions and undergo virus testing, the center warned.

As the patient could not wear a mask during the performances, the 90-odd musicians who performed on stage with him were identified as close contacts and are being arranged for quarantine.

The CHP has advised the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to arrange a thorough cleaning and sterilization at the venue, and that the concert hall be temporarily closed for 14 days.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong stood at 5,201.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 137 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including 11 in critical condition.