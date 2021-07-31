Home>>
Eastern China's Yangzhou suspends flights, closes tourist spots due to COVID-19
(Xinhua) 15:26, July 31, 2021
East China's Yangzhou City of Jiangsu Province registered 10 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.
All cases had contact history with a previously confirmed case from Nanjing, the provincial capital, the municipal health commission said.
On Saturday, the city suspended all inbound and outbound flights at its Taizhou International Airport, and closed major scenic spots including the Slender West Lake and the Daming Temple.
Two areas in the city's Hanjiang District were classified as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Since Thursday, the city has reported a total of 16 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, said the commission.
