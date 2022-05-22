Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 157 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:01, May 22, 2022
Residents queue for nucleic acid tests at a residential area in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, May 21, 2022. Mass nucleic acid tests have been launched at 8 p.m. Friday in Tianjin's Nankai, Hongqiao, Hexi, Hedong and Heping districts in face of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Other districts in the municipality carried out mass nucleic acid tests on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 157 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which Shanghai and Beijing both reported 52, according to the National Health Commission Sunday.
