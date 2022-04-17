1,600 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 12:39, April 17, 2022

A total of 1,600 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 149,770 as of Saturday.

Over the past day, 30,170 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.

