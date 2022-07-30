Chinese mainland reports 49 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing at Heping District in Tianjin, north China, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 49 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 in Gansu and 15 in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 271 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions.
A total of 99 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission in its report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 222,413 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 157 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 1,600 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Great disparate accessibility to healthcare main reason U.S. suffers more in COVID-19: top U.S. expert
- Chinese mainland records 23 new local COVID-19 cases
- Eastern China's Yangzhou suspends flights, closes tourist spots due to COVID-19
- South African epidemiologist calls on international community to approach origin-tracing matters in science-based way
- Hong Kong reports triple-digit COVID-19 spike for 3 consecutive days
- Citywide nucleic acid tests continue in Chengdu
- Italy's cabinet passes new 25-bln-euro stimulus package for COVID-19 recovery
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.