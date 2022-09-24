U.S. people of color with long COVID face uphill battle to be heard: article
A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Manhattan of New York, the United States, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Many of these individuals have similar stories of battling a confusing new condition while navigating an ill-equipped bureaucracy as a person of color.
Having long COVID can be nightmarish for anyone, but gender and ethnicity have made it particularly difficult for people of color in the United States to convince doctors their symptoms are real, reported Scientific American on Thursday.
"I was seeing largely white male doctors, and a young Latina presenting to the emergency room made it very easy to psychopathologize my symptoms and dismiss me," Angela Vázquez, a Los Angeles resident with long COVID symptoms, was quoted as saying.
Today Vázquez is president of Body Politic, an organization that advocates for people with long COVID and offers them an online support group.
Many of these individuals, Vázquez said, have similar stories of battling a confusing new condition while navigating an ill-equipped bureaucracy as a person of color.
"To the extent that people are dealing with long COVID, people of color are going to face the same inequities they face in terms of accessing health care generally, in terms of potential treatments for long COVID," said Samantha Artiga, vice president and director of the Racial Equity and Health Policy Program at Kaiser Family Foundation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 49 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 157 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 1,600 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Great disparate accessibility to healthcare main reason U.S. suffers more in COVID-19: top U.S. expert
- Chinese mainland records 23 new local COVID-19 cases
- Eastern China's Yangzhou suspends flights, closes tourist spots due to COVID-19
- South African epidemiologist calls on international community to approach origin-tracing matters in science-based way
- Hong Kong reports triple-digit COVID-19 spike for 3 consecutive days
- Citywide nucleic acid tests continue in Chengdu
- Italy's cabinet passes new 25-bln-euro stimulus package for COVID-19 recovery
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.