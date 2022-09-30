Home>>
Landmark buildings lighted up to celebrate National Day in Shanxi
(Ecns.cn) 10:15, September 30, 2022
Landmark buildings are lighted up to celebrate the forthcoming 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)
