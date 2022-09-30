Languages

Friday, September 30, 2022

Landmark buildings lighted up to celebrate National Day in Shanxi

(Ecns.cn) 10:15, September 30, 2022

Landmark buildings are lighted up to celebrate the forthcoming 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)

