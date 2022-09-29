Ukraine unveils mechanism for post-conflict reconstruction

Xinhua) 10:09, September 29, 2022

KIEV, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, has unveiled a mechanism for Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction named the Fast Recovery Plan, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday.

Under the mechanism, Ukraine is planning to attract money from international donors to restore the infrastructure facilities which were destroyed or heavily damaged in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tymoshenko said.

"We work with our international partners on this plan. I have conducted more than 30 meetings with ambassadors of foreign countries, we invite all of them to cooperate," Tymoshenko noted.

According to him, 75 percent of the recovery foundation's supervisory board members will be representatives of the donor countries.

In a joint assessment released earlier this month, the Ukrainian government, the European Commission, and the World Bank estimated that the current cost of Ukraine's reconstruction amounts to 349 billion U.S. dollars.

