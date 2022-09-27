Ukraine to adopt laws for membership talks with EU by mid-November: official

Xinhua) 08:38, September 27, 2022

KIEV, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine plans to adopt the legislations needed to launch the membership talks with the European Union(EU) by mid-November, the first deputy chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandr Kornienko said on Monday.

Speaking at the national telethon on Ukrainian TV, Kornienko said that Ukraine needs to fulfill seven requirements put forward by the EU to start the accession talks, the Interfax-Ukraine reported.

In particular, the Ukrainian parliament is set to pass the laws on media and on national minorities, Kornienko said.

On Feb. 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.

On June 23, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

