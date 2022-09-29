Erdogan, Zelensky discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

Xinhua) 09:57, September 29, 2022

ANKARA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday discussed the recent developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone.

In a statement from the Turkish presidency, Erdogan said he was glad that the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine had been carried out successfully after a long time of preparation.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war under the mediation of Türkiye last week.

Talking about the successful functioning of the agreement on Ukrainian grain shipment through the Black Sea, Erdogan said that a similar approach can be taken with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's offer to act as a mediator and facilitator in the establishment of a demilitarized zone around the power plant, according to the statement.

Zaporizhzhia, one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, while its Ukrainian staff continued to operate it.

In recent weeks, the site of the plant has been attacked by shelling, sparking international concerns about its safety.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)