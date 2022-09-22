10 released in Saudi-mediated Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Xinhua) 09:04, September 22, 2022

RIYADH, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia has mediated the release of 10 foreigners who were caught fighting for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The move came as part of a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine and in line with the humanitarian commitment of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the ministry was quoted by SPA as saying.

The 10 prisoners are Moroccan, Swedish, Croatian, British and U.S. nationals, whom the kingdom received from Russia, said the ministry.

Saudi Arabia is facilitating procedures for their safe return to their countries, it added.

