UN Food and Agriculture Organization to set up project office in Ukraine

KIEV, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will set up a project office in Ukraine, the Ukrainian government press service reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian government has authorized Yulia Svyrydenko, the first deputy prime minister and economy minister, to sign the deal with the FAO, said a statement on the government website.

"The adoption of the agreement and the establishment of the FAO office in Ukraine will raise cooperation to a much higher level," Svyrydenko was quoted as saying.

According to Svyrydenko, the creation of the FAO office will help to support Ukraine's agricultural producers and facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need.

It would also enhance the cooperation between Ukraine and the FAO on agricultural exports, Svyrydenko added.

Between late February and mid-August, the FAO provided emergency agricultural assistance, such as seeds and multi-purpose cash aid, to 80,000 people in 13 regions of Ukrainian, according to the statement.

