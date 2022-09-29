Ukraine needs 15 bln USD to restore farmland irrigation network: official

Xinhua) 08:54, September 29, 2022

KIEV, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine needs about 15 billion U.S. dollars to restore its farmland irrigation network, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday, citing adviser to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykhailo Sokolov.

The irrigation systems covering an area of about 5 million hectares in Ukraine require restoration, Sokolov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities have developed a draft law that would enable state operators to attract investments into the sector of farmland irrigation.

Last year, Ukraine became one of the world's top agricultural producers, harvesting more than 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)