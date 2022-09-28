Zelensky meets with French FM on support for Ukraine
KIEV, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.
At the meeting, Zelensky thanked France for its support on the issue of granting Ukraine a candidate status for EU membership and voiced his belief that Ukraine will move forward along the path toward European integration.
Zelensky also voiced appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance in talks on the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Zelensky and Colonna also discussed defense assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.
Colonna arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for her second visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.
