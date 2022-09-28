Home>>
Bumper harvests bring big smiles to farmers across China
(People's Daily Online) 13:30, September 28, 2022
|A farmer displays organic sorghum in a field in Nanzhang county, Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Xiong Mingyin)
Hundreds of millions of Chinese farmers across the country are busy with the autumn harvest. Good harvests put big smiles on farmers' faces, while the heartening harvest scenes signal high-quality development of the country's agricultural sector.
On Sept. 23, the Autumn Equinox this year, the fifth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival was observed nationwide.
