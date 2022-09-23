Highland barley harvested in Bianlin, China's Tibet
Villagers collect straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Villagers winnow highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Villagers collect straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Villagers harvest highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
An ear of highland barley is seen in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)
A villager winnows highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Villagers winnow highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Villagers collect straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)
A villager collects straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A villager winnows highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.