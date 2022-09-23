We Are China

Highland barley harvested in Bianlin, China's Tibet

September 23, 2022

Villagers collect straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Villagers winnow highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Villagers collect straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Villagers harvest highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An ear of highland barley is seen in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A villager winnows highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Villagers winnow highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Villagers collect straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A villager collects straws in a highland barley field in Bianlin Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A villager winnows highland barley in Jangraxar Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

