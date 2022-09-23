Home>>
Farmer paintings depict bountiful harvests
(People's Daily Online) 16:47, September 23, 2022
|Photo shows a painting made by farmer Zhu Qinhua. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
The Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival, a national festival held specifically for China's farmers, falls on Sept. 23 this year. The festival has been celebrated since 2018. Here are some paintings made by farmers depicting bountiful harvests.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kangping County in NE China's Liaoning witnesses bumper harvests of landmark products
- Highland barley harvested in Bianlin, China's Tibet
- Symphony of bountiful harvests
- Farmers work in Ziquejie Terraces in China's Hunan
- Kangping County in NE China's Liaoning witnesses bumper harvests of landmark products
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.