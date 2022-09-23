Farmer paintings depict bountiful harvests

16:47, September 23, 2022

Photo shows a painting made by farmer Zhu Qinhua. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival, a national festival held specifically for China's farmers, falls on Sept. 23 this year. The festival has been celebrated since 2018. Here are some paintings made by farmers depicting bountiful harvests.

