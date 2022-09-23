We Are China

Farmers work in Ziquejie Terraces in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 11:32, September 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows Ziquejie Terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows a farmer working in Ziquejie Terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows farmers working in Ziquejie Terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows farmers working in Ziquejie Terraces in Xinhua County, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

