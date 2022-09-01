Light shows illuminate 2022 CIFTIS in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 16:49, September 01, 2022

The Olympic Tower is illuminated to mark the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Themed "Cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future," the 2022 CIFTIS will run through Sept. 5.

The Olympic Tower is illuminated to mark the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The Olympic Tower is illuminated to mark the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The Shougang Park, a venue of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, is illuminated in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The Shougang Park, a venue of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, is illuminated in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

Office buildings at Wangjing area are illuminated with the words "Welcome to China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS)", Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Office buildings at Wangjing area are illuminated with the words "Welcome to China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS)", Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)