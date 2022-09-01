Light shows illuminate 2022 CIFTIS in Beijing
The Olympic Tower is illuminated to mark the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Themed "Cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future," the 2022 CIFTIS will run through Sept. 5.
The Shougang Park, a venue of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, is illuminated in Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Office buildings at Wangjing area are illuminated with the words "Welcome to China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS)", Beijing, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
