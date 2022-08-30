A visit to venue of 2022 CIFTIS: Shougang Park

Xinhua) 08:31, August 30, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2022 shows a view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China.

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member makes preparation for the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2022 shows a venue of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Journalists attend a media preview of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist takes photos of the logo of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists work during a media preview of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Journalists attend a media preview of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2022 shows the telecommunications, computer and information services exhibition hall of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

People visit the telecommunications, computer and information services exhibition hall of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022.

The 2022 CIFTIS will take place in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)